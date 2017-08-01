Killjoy New Jersey Cops Interrupt Naked Man's Interstate Pleasure Session Share

A nude man walking along an interstate in New Jersey was using a sex toy on himself when his public pleasure session was interrupted by police yesterday.

Officers responding to a report of a “naked man walking along the tree line on Route 287” discovered Stephen Kurkowiak, 39, in the altogether near mile marker 64 in Mahwah, a Bergen County township about 30 miles north of New York City.

When Kurkowiak, who lives in upstate New York, was approached by two patrolmen, he stood up and pulled "an object out of his rectum." He then tossed the sex toy over his shoulder, said James Batelli, chief of the Mahwah Police Department.

Kurkowiak--who was pleasuring himself in view of passing autos--was in possession of a digital camera. Kurkowiak told police that he "liked to get naked and his intention was to film himself."

Prior to his collar, Kurkowiak had been at a nearby county park (apparently with his clothes on). Seen above, Kurkowiak was charged with lewdness. He is free in advance of a court hearing.

Kurkowiak’s sex toy, however, remains in police custody. The device, Batelli said, was “recovered and entered as evidence.”