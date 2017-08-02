Cops: Man, 77, Arrested After Dousing Girlfriend, 72, In "Sex Lube" Share

A 77-year-old Florida man doused his 72-year-old girlfriend in “sex lube” after his request to get intimate was rejected by the victim, police allege.

According to an arrest affidavit, Roger Archambault squirted the lubricant “all over the victim’s shoulder and neck” around 11 PM Friday. Archambault, cops said, “wanted to have sex with the victim” and acted “when she denied him.”

Police responding to the couple’s Clearwater apartment noted that lubricant “was visible” on the woman, who also had bruises from an earlier confrontation during which Archambault allegedly kicked her in the thigh and grabbed her hand.

Archambault, who had locked the woman out of their home, denied striking his girlfriend. Investigators contend that he was “under the influence of alcohol and sleeping pills.”

Pictured above, Archambault was arrested on a pair of battery charges. He is expected to be released from the county jail on his own recognizance, but will be required to wear an electronic alcohol monitor.