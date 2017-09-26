Police: Armed Robber Dressed As Coke Bottle

9/26 UPDATE: Police release store surveillance video (see below)

SEPTEMBER 26--A gunman “dressed as a Coca-Cola bottle” yesterday robbed a Kentucky restaurant, police report.

Investigators say that the suspect stuck up a Rally’s restaurant in Henderson just before 7 AM Monday. The robber, armed with a handgun, stole over $500 from the closed eatery, which was only staffed by a manager (who was not injured during the robbery).

The Henderson Police Department described the robber as a white male who fled the crime scene in a gray minivan driven by another white male.

The gunman’s Coca-Cola outfit may have been some kind of Halloween costume, said a police spokesperson who added that investigators are attempting to access surveillance footage that may have recorded the suspect.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the local Crime Stoppers organization. (1 page)