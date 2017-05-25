Cops Nab Woman For Pork Fried Rice Battery

MAY 25--A Florida man was found “covered from head to toe in pork fried rice and a red sauce” following an attack yesterday by his ex-girlfriend, according to cops who arrested the woman for domestic battery.

Responding to a disturbance at the China No. 1 restaurant in Vero Beach, a sheriff’s deputy discovered Brian Kusmer, 31, wearing his lunch. Kusmer said that he was waiting for his former girlfriend, Samantha Wilson, to drop off the couple’s eight-year-old son (whose custody they share).

When Wilson, 30, arrived at the restaurant, the duo argued about Wilson repeatedly keeping the child out of school, according to a police report. Kusmer told a cop that he asked Wilson to leave the restaurant after she got mad and began screaming at him.

Before departing, however, Wilson allegedly threw a plate of food on Kusmer, who later declined medical attention, but said “the sauce burned a little.” Kusmer’s account of the incident was backed up by another customer.

During police questioning, Wilson reportedly copped to the pork fried rice battery. Wilson, police noted, said that she “never physically touched Kusmer she only threw the food at him.”

Pictured above, Wilson was arrested for domestic battery, a misdemeanor, and booked into the county jail. She was subsequently released on her own recognizance and ordered to have no contact with Kusmer. Wilson’s rap sheet includes prior collars for criminal mischief, theft, negligence, and child abuse. (2 pages)